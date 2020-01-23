News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 06:19:15 -0600') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 341

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about UVa's loss to NC State and the bigger picture now that the Hoos have lost four of their last five games. We'll also get into the "reaction" to this season before we switch gears and talk football, as the ACC released the 2020 schedules on Wednesday. We'll look at Virginia's slate and discuss how we see things stacking up.




JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!


This episode of the CavsCorner Podcast is sponsored by:


Thorium Wealth

2nd String Sports


Support CavsCorner!

Support CavsCorner by using our link to shop for gear!
Support CavsCorner by using our link to shop for gear!

Shop on Fanatics.com for all of your gear (UVa, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and more) using this link and help CavsCorner in the process.



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}