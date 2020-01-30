

On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about UVa's come-from-behind win in the upset of No. 5 Florida State earlier this week. We'll get into the positives, the lingering negatives, and what this could mean for the Wahoos as they move forward. We also take a look around a very different year in the ACC as we break down UVa's chances of perhaps still getting that double-bye in the ACC Tournament even while the team appears to be headed for the NCAA Tournament bubble. Lastly, we discuss the sorry state of affairs when it comes to ACC officiating and then talk briefly about the loss of Kobe Bryant and what it means to basketball players and fans all around the world.





