On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about all of the fun that was NSD 2020 in the Commonwealth, as the Wahoos put the finishing touches on their recruiting class with a pair of three-star additions amid a growing conversation about the benefits of the early period relative to the traditional signing day. Then we get into UVa hoops, where we discuss the three-game winning streak and how we feel about the Cavaliers headed into this weekend's matchup in Louisville. Is it ever a good idea to assume anything about this team, this league, or this season?





