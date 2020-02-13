On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about UVa's 50-49 overtime victory over the Irish on Tuesday night and how that result, coupled with the loss at Louisville, has us feeling about the Wahoos as they head down the home stretch of the season. We'll get into the rest of the schedule and tournament ramifications before we switch over to the football side, where there appears to be some staff changes happening for the first time in years. What's that means for Virginia, especially on the recruiting trail?





