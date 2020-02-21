On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , we dive into UVa’s basketball’s recent run as the Wahoos have found a groove offensively and things have opened up a great deal. We’ll discuss the offense, Tomas Woldetensae, Jay Huff, the rest of the schedule, and the way the bubble is shaping up. And then before we wrap up, we also talk about the hiring of former Wahoo Clint Sintim to be UVa’s new defensive line coach.





