On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we look ahead to this week’s ACC Tournament and preview UVa’s side of things. We’ll get into some of the potential matchups in Greensboro and break down how we see it playing out. Unfortunately, there’s also the threat that this event is the sole postseason opportunity for the Hoos given the potential for the corona virus outbreak to require substantial changes to the NCAA Tournament, if not forcing its outright cancellation. We’ll discuss some of the issues surrounding that and much more.





