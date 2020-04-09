News More News
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 352

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we celebrate the one-year anniversary of UVa’s national title win over Texas Tech with a retrospective, looking back at that night, the game, the aftermath, and the 365 days since.




