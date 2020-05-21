On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we answer more (which is, sadly, the rest) of the “what if” questions we received related to UVa football. With the crew back together in full, we tackle the biggest questions remaining which include Shawn Moore’s injury, the 1990 season, what it would have looked like had the Wahoos won the national title, the hiring of George Welsh, and more.





