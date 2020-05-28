CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 359

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we move to the other side of the revenue-sports coin and field a number of “what if” questions related to UVa basketball. In the first part of this series of episodes, we dive into the Renardo Sydney recruitment, what happens if the no call when Teven Jones was fouled by MSU in 2014 gets called, what would’ve happened had UVa not gotten Kihei Clark, the Austin Nichols experience, how this year’s team would’ve fared in the NCAA Tournament that never happened, and much more.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



