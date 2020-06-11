On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we finish out our hoops what ifs with a wide range of topics. We talk injuries, we talk coaching changes, we talk about meaningful losses and quirky situations. All along, we try our best to balance a what if answer against the known future of the national title, including during our discussion of Joe Harris’ famed trip to Tony Bennett’s house after the loss at Tennessee.





