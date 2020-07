On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we do our best to cover the latest on the “will they play football?” front as we dive into UVa’s return to Grounds, the way forward, why it all feels so daunting, and why how much hope we have about the potential for them to actually play.





Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)