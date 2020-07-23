CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 367

On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we discuss the latest on football’s (hopeful) return and how difficult the landscape is to navigate despite the fact that many schools seem to be getting good news on the testing front. We also talk about UVa’s success off the field in landing grad transfer tight end Tony Poljan in what is by far one of the swiftest decisions in recent memory. And finally we finish out this installment with a look at the potential upheaval in college sports and how far reaching the various ramifications can be, often unexpectedly.





