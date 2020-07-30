CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 368

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 368
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we discuss the ACC’s 10+1 model, both in terms of how it all stacks up and how things look for UVa in a schedule that is completely revamped. We’ll get into the Notre Dame situation (again) before we circle back to football and talk about how we think the Hoos might fare this fall given the new slate ahead of them.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
