 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 368
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-30 08:32:33 -0500') }} football

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 368

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we discuss the ACC’s 10+1 model, both in terms of how it all stacks up and how things look for UVa in a schedule that is completely revamped. We’ll get into the Notre Dame situation (again) before we circle back to football and talk about how we think the Hoos might fare this fall given the new slate ahead of them.




Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


Links:

ACC announces a 10+1 schedule for the fall


McCarron finally gets to see UVa for himself and comes away impressed


Three-star OL Oyetade gives the latest on his recruitment


Q&A Part I: Griswold talks about a different kind of spring and summer


Q&A Part II: Griswold breaks down UVa’s return to the field


Evans: Where the Hoos stand in 2021



