 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 369
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-06 06:04:34 -0500') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 369

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we follow up on the ACC’s scheduling model and try to figure out if the “+1” of it all will ever become a reality. Then we dive into the news of potential boycotts by student-athletes and discuss the issues related to opting out of playing this season.




Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


Links:

Film Room: Breaking down Jana’s massive year


Film Room: Hoos will need their young WRs to step up


Three takeaways from Huff’s decision to return to UVa


Three-star OL Leyrer enters the home stretch of his recruitment


Trip to Charlottesville sealed the deal for three-star TE Witmer



JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}