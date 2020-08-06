CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 369

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 369
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we follow up on the ACC’s scheduling model and try to figure out if the “+1” of it all will ever become a reality. Then we dive into the news of potential boycotts by student-athletes and discuss the issues related to opting out of playing this season.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
Links:
