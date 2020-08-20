CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 371

On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , we focus the bulk of our attention on the NCAA potentially granting all football players an extra year of eligibility regardless of playing status this fall/spring and what the ramifications of that might be for the class of 2021 and for the sport as a whole. We also talk about UVa’s fall camp thus far, the first number ceremony, and how we feel about things with a game presumably coming up less than a month from now.





