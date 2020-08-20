CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 371

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 371
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we focus the bulk of our attention on the NCAA potentially granting all football players an extra year of eligibility regardless of playing status this fall/spring and what the ramifications of that might be for the class of 2021 and for the sport as a whole. We also talk about UVa’s fall camp thus far, the first number ceremony, and how we feel about things with a game presumably coming up less than a month from now.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
