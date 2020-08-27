CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 372

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 372
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we spend the first part of the show talking ACC schedule changes, UVa at Tech potentially opening the season, and if the Hoos should still be trying to find a non-conference opponent. But the bulk of the program is full of real. actual. football. discussion. We talk about training camp, look at the negatives and positives on both sides of the ball, get into how well the transfers are doing, and then close things out with a discussion of how the NCAA’s decision on eligibility could impact Virginia and others in both the near and distant futures.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
