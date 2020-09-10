 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 374
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 374

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


This week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast is one of our favorites every year as we give our annual preseason predictions. But before we get to that, we start with a (somewhat random) discussion of the proposal voted on unanimously (and randomly) by the ACC’s coaches to have all D1 teams take part in this year’s NCAA Tournament. From there, we get back to football and break down UVa’s schedule game by game, giving you our prognostications and then wrap up with a fun game: Name that number.



Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)



Links:

