CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 374

This week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast is one of our favorites every year as we give our annual preseason predictions. But before we get to that, we start with a (somewhat random) discussion of the proposal voted on unanimously (and randomly) by the ACC’s coaches to have all D1 teams take part in this year’s NCAA Tournament. From there, we get back to football and break down UVa’s schedule game by game, giving you our prognostications and then wrap up with a fun game: Name that number.

SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



