CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 376

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 376
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast we finally get to game week, as UVa prepares to host Duke on Saturday afternoon. Before we dive into the matchup, we do a sitrep about the pending start of the season and how surreal it all feels. Then we talk about the Blue Devils, the different advantages on both sides of the ball, and then give our predictions for how things shake out in Charlottesville.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!
Links:
Former four-star Briggs among the best to get out of Ohio
Alonso talks VT postponement, preparing for Duke, the depth on the DL, and much more
Twitter Tuesday: UVa’s recruiting class among the nation’s most underrated
The 3-2-1 ahead of the season opener against the Blue Devils
Column: As game week finally arrives, the Cavaliers finally get their shot