CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 377

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 377
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast we begin our look back at UVa’s game against Duke with a discussion of the offense we saw compared to what we expected and what we thought of Brennan Armstrong’s first start. We then move to the defense and how things set up for the Hoos heading down to Death Valley this weekend for a matchup with No. 1 Clemson. And after we make our predictions, we dive headfirst in to the oddness of games right now and what it all means.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
