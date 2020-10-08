CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 378

On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast we start out with a look back at UVa’s loss to the top-ranked Tigers and break down some reasons why folks should be encouraged about what they saw in Death Valley. We then pivot over to this weekend’s game against NC State as we try to figure out just what to make of the Wolfpack. And after we give our predictions, we’ll dive into UVa football having its first positive tests since summer.

