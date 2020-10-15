CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 379

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 379
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast we being by reviewing UVa’s disappointing loss to NC State and look at what went into the issues we saw from the start. We then move into discussing this weekend’s matchup in Winston-Salem as the Wahoos face the kind of team that you shouldn’t expect will make a whole lot mistakes. After give our predictions for that one, we move to the news out of the NCAA this week about players in winter sports getting an extra year of eligibility and the idea of one-time transfers without being forced to sit out a year.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
Links:
