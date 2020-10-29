CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 381





On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we revisit UVa’s loss to the Hurricanes and try our best to figure out not only if the multi-QB system is working for the Hoos but also too to what extent they should stick with it before we then talk about the defense and the improvements we saw against Miami. And then we transition over to Carolina and talk about what Virginia needs to do to beat the Heels before we break down our predictions.



