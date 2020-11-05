CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 382





On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, before we recap UVa’s win over then-No. 15 UNC, we have to talk about the breaking news that the game against Louisville this weekend would be delayed a week due to COVID-19 at UL. Once we’ve digested that part of things and kicked around our thoughts on what it means for UVa’s practice schedule, we discuss Virginia’s win over the Heels and what it tells us about the Hoos. Then for the first time in a while we transition over to hoops and discuss our expectations for this year’s team and how things might play out. And yes, we also talk about the new jerseys.



