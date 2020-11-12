CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 383

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 383
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we spend the bulk of the show talking UVa basketball as the Wahoos get closer and closer to tipping off their 2020-2021 season later this month. We start with a conversation about the preseason ACC voting, where Virginia was tabbed as the favorite for the first time since 1982 and Sam Hauser made the first-team. We then get into the team itself, the mix of talent, and what “success” looks like for a roster this loaded that remains the reigning national champs. And once we wrap up our roundball discussion, we move to the gridiron where UVa will host Louisville this weekend. We preview the matchup and give our thoughts on how we see that game playing out.
