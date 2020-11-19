 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 384
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 07:23:40 -0600') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 384

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we quickly get through our picks for this weekend’s game before we move to the topic that gets the bulk of our attention: The mid-season transfer of former four-star Rivals100 DT Jowon Briggs. We try to hash out the ramifications for the Cavaliers in addition to discussing the realities of transferring and why players make decisions like this. Lastly, ahead of UVa’s tip off next week we talk about the 2020-2021 hoops season and how we’re feeling about things as it draws ever closer.




Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


