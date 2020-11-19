CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 384

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 384
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we quickly get through our picks for this weekend’s game before we move to the topic that gets the bulk of our attention: The mid-season transfer of former four-star Rivals100 DT Jowon Briggs. We try to hash out the ramifications for the Cavaliers in addition to discussing the realities of transferring and why players make decisions like this. Lastly, ahead of UVa’s tip off next week we talk about the 2020-2021 hoops season and how we’re feeling about things as it draws ever closer.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!
Links:
Film Room: Breaking down Lavel Davis’ game
Coordinator notes: Howell talks Briggs, Anae talks O-line tweaks
Weekly Grades: Checking out UVa’s PFF numbers from Week 11’s win over the Cards
The 3-2-1 ahead of the matchup with Abilene Christian
Weekend Wrap: Results matter more this year than most others
Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading UVa’s win over Louisville