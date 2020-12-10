CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 387





On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we start out by discussing the pausing of basketball activities and postponement of two games at UVa before we transition over to the battle for the Commonwealth Cup. We’ll get into the chances that this is Virginia’s last game of 2020 and how that might frame the emotion the Wahoos carry as they head to Blacksburg this weekend. Finally, we’ll talk about the matchup with the Hokies and how we think it'll all play out under the lights in Lane Stadium.



