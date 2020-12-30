CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 389

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 389
As the CavsCorner Podcast says goodbye to the hellscape that was 2020, we look back not only at the year (kinda) but we also recap the loss to Gonzaga last weekend and do our best to figure out what ails the Wahoos as they head to South Bend for the ACC opener against the Irish.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
