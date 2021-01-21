CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 392

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast we gather round the digital campfire to hear tell of a Cavalanche in the wild and just what UVa’s 35-point cakewalk in Littlejohn means not just for the Wahoos in terms of their offense but also about their improving defense. We also get into what we think of things moving forward and if we think the ACC should be doing more on the scheduling front to think outside of the box to get more games in.