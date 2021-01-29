CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 393

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 393
On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast we break down a pair of UVa wins on the hardwood that while very different may well have provided the same type of takeaways: The Hoos are continuing to get better and better. After we preview Saturday night’s matchup in Blacksburg we’ll switch over to the gridiron where the ACC released its 2021 schedules on Thursday. How do things look for the Cavaliers this fall? And what’s the vibe when looking across the league?
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
