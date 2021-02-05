CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 394

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 394
On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast we start the show with a brief conversation about adding baseball coverage to the site as Damon comes on to talk about the team finally getting its season going soon. Then we move to hoops where we recap UVa’s two recent games and discuss some of the big-picture realities we’re seeing. Then Damon tries to figure out this year’s team by asking us a few questions before we wrap up the show with a conversation about UVa landing a commitment from four-star shooting guard Isaac McKneely.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)
Links:
