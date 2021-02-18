CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 396

On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast we try our best to break down what happened to the Wahoos Monday night in Tallahassee and explain why the limitations of this team combined to make that experience a dreadful one. Then we do our best to drill into what ails this team by looking at the types of UVa players we think could help the group the most. With that fleshed out, we ask a simple question: What can be done? Then we wrap up with a look at hoops recruiting and what the Hoos need to do in 2022 and why the tough decisions are so tough.

