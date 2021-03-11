CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 399

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 399
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast we recap UVa’s 68-58 win at Louisville on Saturday, which secured the program’s fifth ACC regular season title in the last eight years. From there, we’ll get into the ACC Tournament, the matchup with Syracuse, the remainder of the draw, and even a little conversation about the All-ACC voting this year.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
