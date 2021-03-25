CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 401

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 401
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we look back not only on the way UVa’s short stint in the NCAA Tournament ended last weekend but also at the season as a whole and what went wrong for the Hoos during this crazy season. And speaking of crazy season, the transfer market is exploding with players and UVa is expected to be a buyer once again. We’ll go through the needs and the options for how this might play out this spring.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
Links:
