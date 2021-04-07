CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 403

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 403
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we reflect on the last week inside the transfer portal as UVa does its best to add pieces to the puzzle before things get too deep into the spring. After going through some of the options on the table, we look ahead to next season and what it might all mean. And then we switch to spring football, where depth is abundant and there’s plenty of reason for optimism.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
Links:
