CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 404

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 404
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we cover what was a massive week for the Wahoos in building their 2021-2022 hoops roster. We’ll get into the decisions by those heading out and also dive deep into the two massive decisions and impacts of those coming in. And then we get into the next steps and what’s ahead as UVa looks to possibly bring in more talent to fill the number of open scholarships available.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
