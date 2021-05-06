CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 407

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we look back at the spring “game” and really all of all spring to talk about the things we feel more confident about and also to try to look ahead to the fall and what this spring means for the season ahead. And then we’ll dive into the commitment UVa basketball picked up this weekend when 6-foot-9 Polish power forward Igor Milicic committed to the Cavaliers. What does that addition mean for the Hoos and how does it change our view of the class and situation going forward?

