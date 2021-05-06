 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 407
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 07:35:08 -0500') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 407

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we look back at the spring “game” and really all of all spring to talk about the things we feel more confident about and also to try to look ahead to the fall and what this spring means for the season ahead. And then we’ll dive into the commitment UVa basketball picked up this weekend when 6-foot-9 Polish power forward Igor Milicic committed to the Cavaliers. What does that addition mean for the Hoos and how does it change our view of the class and situation going forward?


Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci9lYnhqNC0xMDJiNjZjJyB3aWR0aD0n MTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxpbmc9 J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK


Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!


Links:

Five-star Rivals100 OL Rice talks OVs, including UVa


Tuesday with Gorney: Four-star OL Atkinson could land with the Cavaliers


Armstrong’s confidence in UVa’s offense soars this spring


UVaBase Notebook: 5.3.21


Lessons Learned: Answering three key questions coming out of spring ball


Wahoos add 6-foot-9 PF Milicic to 2021 class


Three-star WR Twitty talks visits, decision timeframe



JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpcmdpbmlhLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9jYXZzY29ybmVyLXBvZGNhc3QtZXBpc29kZS00MDciCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG dmlyZ2luaWEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZjYXZzY29ybmVyLXBvZGNh c3QtZXBpc29kZS00MDcmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2OCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=