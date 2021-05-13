 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 408
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 408

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we spend the first part of the show focusing on UVa baseball as Damon explains what went wrong for the Hoos at the start of the year and what’s gone right for them lately as the home stretch arrives this week. Then, after introducing our new sponsor Andy Luedecke from MyPerfectFranchise.net, we circle back to football for a few to break down where things stand coming out of spring ball.


Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)


Links:

Longform: Slew of former Hoos are living the baseball life in MLB


Column: Transfer recruiting is a source of success for the Cavaliers


Virginia looks for the defense to cash in on experience, culture


Johnson among several DBs that UVa is counting on this fall


Armstrong’s confidence in UVa’s offense soared this spring


