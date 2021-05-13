CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 408

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we spend the first part of the show focusing on UVa baseball as Damon explains what went wrong for the Hoos at the start of the year and what’s gone right for them lately as the home stretch arrives this week. Then, after introducing our new sponsor Andy Luedecke from MyPerfectFranchise.net , we circle back to football for a few to break down where things stand coming out of spring ball.

Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





