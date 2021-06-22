CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 414

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, the Wahoos have a big game tonight for a chance to stay in the winner’s bracket in Omaha, so we dive into the postseason run UVa has had and what’s so special about this team before we preview that matchup this evening with Mississippi State.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!





Visit MyPerfectFranchise.net for more information on how you can find freedom in your next venture and discover the perfect franchise for you.





Links:

McGarry gets the call against the Bulldogs





Four-star DL Artis recaps intriguing OV to Virginia





Abbott, Michaels, and the Hoos start the CWS with a 6-0 win





WAR ROOM — 6.18.21





Harrington and Sperling watch from afar as UVa returns to Omaha



