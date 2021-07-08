CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 416

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we revisit the conversation around name, image, and likeness to get a sense of what we got right last week and what we’ve seen since that may have changed our opinion. And we’ll also get into the nuts and bolts of what we think, with some time to base things off of, this will mean for college sports going forward.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)





