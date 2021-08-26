CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 422

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk briefly about the ACC, Pac-12, and Big Ten forming an “alliance” (whatever that means) but really, with the season opener coming a week from Saturday it’s time for our annual prediction podcast. As always, we go game by game and predict the way UVa’s 2021 season will play out this fall.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





