{{ timeAgo('2021-12-16 06:08:05 -0600') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 439

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about the week that was for UVa as the Wahoos hired and introduced Tony Elliott as the new head coach and then signed a relatively small class on the first day of the early signing period.



Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)


