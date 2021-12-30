 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 441
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-30 08:15:59 -0600') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 441

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about the abrupt end to the Bronco Mendenhall era at UVa, the lasting impact of the last month, the retainment of three assistant coaches, and the future ahead with Tony Elliott at the helm.



Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)


Links:

Incoming WRs Wilson and Twitty relieved that Hagans will be back


History not on Hoos’ side as New Year approaches


The most pressing questions facing Elliott at Virginia


Bronco Mendenhall at UVa: A Retrospective


UVa opts out of Fenway Bowl


