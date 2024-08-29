Advertisement

in other news

CavsCorner Video: McDonald and Bettridge talk UVa fall camp

CavsCorner Video: McDonald and Bettridge talk UVa fall camp

UVa linebacker Trey McDonald and kicker Will Bettridge talk about their experience thus far in training camp, how

Video content
 • Justin Ferber
CavsCorner Video: Trell Harris

CavsCorner Video: Trell Harris

Transfer WR Trell Harris talks about his first week of fall camp, how the transition has gone for him, and much more.

Video content
 • Justin Ferber
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 574

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 574

This week we talk preseason football and offer some hot takes as the start of the 2024 campaign draws closer.

 • Brad Franklin
Across UVa's offensive line, the Hoos have far more experience

Across UVa's offensive line, the Hoos have far more experience

Across its offensive line, UVa should have far more experience this year than last.

 • Justin Ferber
In trio of highly-acclaimed WR transfers, UVa has reloaded

In trio of highly-acclaimed WR transfers, UVa has reloaded

Adding three highly-regarded transfers to a solid group of WRs has the Wahoos feeling confident about their potential.

 • Justin Ferber

in other news

CavsCorner Video: McDonald and Bettridge talk UVa fall camp

CavsCorner Video: McDonald and Bettridge talk UVa fall camp

UVa linebacker Trey McDonald and kicker Will Bettridge talk about their experience thus far in training camp, how

Video content
 • Justin Ferber
CavsCorner Video: Trell Harris

CavsCorner Video: Trell Harris

Transfer WR Trell Harris talks about his first week of fall camp, how the transition has gone for him, and much more.

Video content
 • Justin Ferber
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 574

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 574

This week we talk preseason football and offer some hot takes as the start of the 2024 campaign draws closer.

 • Brad Franklin
Published Aug 29, 2024
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 576
circle avatar
Brad Franklin  •  CavsCorner
Publisher
Twitter
@Cavs_Corner


On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, it couldn’t be the first Game Week of the season without the annual prop bets. But first, we talk about UVa naming AC10 QB1 before diving into our annual props and picks for the season ahead.


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings


Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!


Advertisement
Advertisement