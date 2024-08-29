in other news
CavsCorner Video: McDonald and Bettridge talk UVa fall camp
UVa linebacker Trey McDonald and kicker Will Bettridge talk about their experience thus far in training camp, how
CavsCorner Video: Trell Harris
Transfer WR Trell Harris talks about his first week of fall camp, how the transition has gone for him, and much more.
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 574
This week we talk preseason football and offer some hot takes as the start of the 2024 campaign draws closer.
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, it couldn’t be the first Game Week of the season without the annual prop bets. But first, we talk about UVa naming AC10 QB1 before diving into our annual props and picks for the season ahead.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
