CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 588

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about the hoops team's win against Villanova and the matchup against No. 11 Tennessee tomorrow night before we transition to football, where things took a frustrating turn in South Bend. So what should the Wahoos do ahead of the matchup with No. 13 SMU on Senior Day?
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!