CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 596

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about UVa getting one more quality portal addition on the board before the start of the semester and then go through the details on the 2025 football schedule that’s now out. Overall, how are we feeling about the chances the Hoos could put together a good run now that we’ve seen the slate?
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
