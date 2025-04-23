CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 608

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , we talk first about Virginia football’s recent portal additions and how things look going forward for the Hoos before we switch to hoops and try to diagnose where things stand with adding some bigs to the roster.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)





