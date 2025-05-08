CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 610

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about another DB addition before switching to hoops and talking about not only two potentially huge additions for the Wahoos but also the ACC’s move to an 18-game conference schedule. And lastly: Should we stop saying “committed” and say “signed” instead?
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
