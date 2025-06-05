CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 613

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we react to Brian O’Connor leaving UVa baseball for Mississippi State and go in depth on what it says not only about Virginia athletics and the decision makers therein but also what it says about the future Hall of Famer and the program he built.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
