After wrapping up his freshman season while seeing some time on the field and retaining his redshirt, Brennan Armstrong has plenty of goals not only going into this second spring at UVa but for the 2019 season as well.

In this video interview, he talks about the experience he got last year, how critical it was, how he was able to execute when called upon, the fun that comes with being asked to do some different things this spring, and much more.









