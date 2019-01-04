Though he battled injuries here and there, safety Joey Blount finished his sophomore season on a high note as he had four tackles, include one for loss, and a force fumbled and a PBU in UVa's 28-0 win over South Carolina.

In this video interview following the Belk Bowl, he talks about all of the creative ways Virginia's coaches get their guys ready, how he felt about the game, what sort of statement the shutout made about this team in 2018 and beyond, and much more.









